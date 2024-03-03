Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading Up 1.6%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.09. Approximately 367,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.