Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,292.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140,041 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,561,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $35.41. 775,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.