Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

IONS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.46. 1,495,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

