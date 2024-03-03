Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 5,294,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,460,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.