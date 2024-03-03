Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 5,294,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,460,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
