iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,182,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,131,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. 1,981,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,607. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

