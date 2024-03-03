iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYG stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $191.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after buying an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

