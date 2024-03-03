iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $206.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.22. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

