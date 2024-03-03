iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

