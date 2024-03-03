J-Long Group Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JL)

J-Long Group’s (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 4th. J-Long Group had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

J-Long Group Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JL opened at $2.31 on Friday. J-Long Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

