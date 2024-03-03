Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.96. 392,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,858. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

