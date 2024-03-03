James David Johnston Sells 700 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

