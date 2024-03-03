James Kao Purchases 2,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,184.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Kao acquired 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao acquired 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

