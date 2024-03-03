Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.64.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.