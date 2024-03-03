Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107,065.79 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $107,065.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,398.62 or 1.00228532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00171758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00260976 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $109,031.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

