Jonathan Howell Sells 2,318 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.38), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,552.51).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,358 ($42.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,773.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,956.98. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,468 ($43.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.66) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.08) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.93) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.53) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,166 ($40.16).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

