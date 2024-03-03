Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

