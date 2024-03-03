Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $75,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 322.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,581 shares of company stock worth $7,710,531. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.89%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

