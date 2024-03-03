Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 197.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 279,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 397.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

