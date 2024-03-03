Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

