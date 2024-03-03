Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given New GBX 9 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JLP

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

LON JLP opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.80 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.