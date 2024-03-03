Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given New GBX 9 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
