Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.61). 243,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.59).

Kape Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.