Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.