Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KROS opened at $68.85 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

