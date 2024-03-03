Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

