Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. 945,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,881. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

