Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

