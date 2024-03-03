Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.16.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kumba Iron Ore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.