Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

