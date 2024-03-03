Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $23.67 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 756,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $41.54 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.