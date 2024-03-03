LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LendingTree by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

