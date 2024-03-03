Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 1,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Down 16.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

