London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 4th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.52. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.96.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

