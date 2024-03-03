Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 118,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 87,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Loop Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

