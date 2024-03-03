L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
