L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

LRLCY stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28.

(Get Free Report

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.