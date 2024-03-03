Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$12.00 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.76.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
