Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,830 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.