M Scott Welch Sells 121 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director M Scott Welch sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $14,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,423.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $122.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

