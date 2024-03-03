Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,176 shares of company stock worth $5,315,953. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $189.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.