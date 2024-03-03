Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.96% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $166,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. 99,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,879. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

