Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 3,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

