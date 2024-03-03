Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

