Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Issues Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,986.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $415,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
