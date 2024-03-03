MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.