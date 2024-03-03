Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $206.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.