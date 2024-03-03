Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,786,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $801,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.61. 20,462,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,506,831. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.