Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider Linda Nicholls Purchases 5,400 Shares

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Linda Nicholls acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.65 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of A$19,710.00 ($12,882.35).

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Medibank Private Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.