Melanie Antoon Sells 2,006 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $13,680.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CS Disco Stock Up 0.5 %

CS Disco stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 62.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 252,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

