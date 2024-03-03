Metahero Price Up 10.6% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

