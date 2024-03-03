MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $107.22 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $562.99 million and approximately $38.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $107.22 or 0.00171671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00016501 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00020022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,885.56 or 0.99081240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 108.62224013 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $37,565,914.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

