Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 242.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.7 %

MTD traded up $20.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,267.98. 153,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,136.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

